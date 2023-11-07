Police Officer Arrested for Attempted Truck Hijacking and Possession of Firearms

On the night of 02 November 2023, the members of SAPS Heidelberg arrested a man for attempted truck hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition and car jamming devices. It is reported that the members of Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling on the N3 highway when they noticed a white Polo vehicle with blue lights trying to pull over a truck. Upon approaching to investigate further, the vehicle sped off and a chase ensued.

The vehicle then collided with a BMW vehicle at the R550 and R23 crossing. The three occupants in the vehicle then jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. In the vehicle, the police found two firearms, one a police Z88 and the other with a filed off serial number, a jamming device, blue lights and police bullet proof vests. While making follow ups, the members received information that a person is opening a hijacking case at Edenpark. The complainant opening the hijacked case was identified as one of the occupants of the Polo vehicle. It was further established, that, the person is a police officer. He was arrested and is expected to appear before Heidelberg Magistrates’ court on 06 November 2023 on charges of attempted truck hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition and jamming devices. The Management of SAPS in Gauteng has lauded the crime prevention members for their vigilance and excellence in executing their dutie

