Police members rid the streets of drugs, Overcome Heights

Police members in the Western Cape continued to rid the streets of drugs in two isolated incidents when they detained two females on charges of possession of drugs.

Muizenberg Crime Prevention Unit members were busy with patrols on Friday, 27 October 2023 in Overcome Heights. They entered a premises and confiscated 386 bankies of dagga, a bag filled with compressed dagga and cash. They detained a 28-year-old woman on a charge of possession of dagga.

In an unrelated intervention police members of Operation Restore were busy with high density patrols in Mitchells Plain on Saturday, 28 October 2023. They tactically approached a known drug outlet and searched the occupants. They confiscated a consignment of drugs and arrested a woman on a charge of possession of drugs. headtopics.com

The suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Wynberg and Mitchells Plain Magistrate court's on the mentioned charges.

