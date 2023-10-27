Police make breakthrough in KZN mass shooting

Officers followed leads to a clinic in KwaMashu and arrested three suspects.On Thursday, detectives followed leads regarding suspects involved in the multiple murders to a clinic in KwaMashu where three suspects were arrested.Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said the suspects were found in possession of eight rounds of ammunition.

“Further investigation led detectives to a house at Amaoti where police were met with gunfire. Following a shootout, a 60-year-old man believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects , was fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition.

“The arrested suspects , who are aged between 19 and 28 are expected to appear before the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Monday,” Naicker said.“When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of five men in a RDP house. The deceased were found in the house with multiple gunshot wounds. It was established that all five deceased who are in their twenties, were in the house when they were shot by unknown suspects who arrived in a getaway vehicle. headtopics.com

Naicker said all seven bodies were found lying next to a pillar of the railway bridge and in a straight line with gunshot wounds to the head.

