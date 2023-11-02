Police investigating yet another deadly shooting in KwaZulu-Natal

Police in the province said the pair were robbed of their vehicle, a firearm, as well as a cellphone. The incident took place in an area where seven people were shot and killed just last week on 23 October.Numerous other shooting incidents have been reported in neighbouring communities, including Ntuzuma and Inanda.

Eyewitness News is yet to receive a response from the Provincial Community Safety Department after reaching out to it for comment.

