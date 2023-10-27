Police Foil Theft of Over 1,000 Metric Tonnes of Seeds and Fertilisers

Some of the illicit items had already been dispatched to neighbouring countries, raising concerns about the extent of this illegal trade network.

The effects of the illegal sale of fertilisers have impacted the farming routine of some residents in Rukara. He said,"A farmer who gets fertilisers has to possess a land title; land owners are the ones who sell fertilisers to us, unlike before when we bought the fertilisers from agro-dealers. A sack of seeds that was bought at Rwf 1,500 is now Rwf 4,000, and the fertilisers as well have appreciated in price."

The issue of hoarding seeds and fertilisers for illegal sale is not only affecting farmers in Kayonza but also residents in Ngoma District, highlighting the need for stricter regulations and monitoring to protect the interests of farmers and ensure a fair and transparent agricultural market. headtopics.com

"We are missing out on the season because the land owner from whom we bought the land has never helped us get seeds and fertilisers, yet he registered the whole piece of land under his name. I came here to the district's offices to inquire what we should do," Uwitonze said.

Police said that individuals engaged in the illegal sale and purchase of fertilizers and seeds will face severe punishments. They have also issued a warning to residents, urging them not to participate in these activities. headtopics.com

