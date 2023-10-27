Police condemns mob justice whereby seven alleged suspects were killed

10 Proven Strategies to Improve Your Lead Conversion RatePolice in Mpumalanga have raised a serious concern regarding high number of kangaroo courts which result in people being killed. This comes after seven people were murdered in four separate incidents in the Ehlanzeni District yesterday, Wednesday 25 October 2023.

Among the victims, two were found lying in the pool of blood after allegedly been assaulted by a mob where they sustained multiple injuries. Their lifeless bodies were discovered at Mjejane (Hectorspruit) near Komatipoort yesterday around 11:30.

Meanwhile a 28-years-old victim’s body was found with multiple injuries in Marite at Ga-Bhereni village near Bushbuckridge, not far from a certain tavern. The victim is suspected to have been attacked by some community members. Stones, bricks as well as sticks were also found next to the victim’s body. Preliminary investigation by the Police suggests that the victim might have been killed by a mob as well. headtopics.com

Whereas in Lydenburg, a 33-year-old victim succumbed to injuries upon arrival at the hospital in the evening of the said day around 19:30. Allegations are that he too was severely assaulted by a group of people at the Lydenburg Taxi Rank.

As if that was not enough, last night, the Police in Komatipoort responded to yet another mob justice incident at Mjejane whereby three people were burnt to death by some members of the public and their vehicle as well as a trailer were set alight. Police are trying to establish whether this incident is not related to the one whereby two victims were killed in the same area earlier that day. headtopics.com

Police appreciates efforts in instances where community members work hands-in-gloves with the police to ensure that suspected criminals are prosecuted after thorough investigations conducted however the SAPS strongly condemns incidents wherein people take the law into their own hands.

