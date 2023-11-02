Police arrest suspects for the possession of ecstacy tablets

The members operationalized information received about the two suspects who are selling drugs in Ngcwalazi Drive, Elitha Park. The members searched the premises and found 400 ecstasy tablets and an undisclosed amount of cash believe to be the proceeds of crime in the house.The views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today. By viewing, visiting, using, or interacting with SouthAfricaToday.

