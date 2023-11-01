Plumtree: 'New Sharks way' will take time

The Sharks have endured a tough start in Plumtree’s second stint in charge of the side, with an unenviable draw placing them up against defending champions Munster and eight-time winners Leinster.During a Vodacom United Rugby Championship briefing from London, where the Sharks will face the Ospreys at Twickenham Stoop, Plumtree gave an inside look into his project.“The first three or four weeks in Durban have been about just looking at what the environment and culture is like,” Plumtree said.

“We have changed a lot of things in that time. Not even introducing a rugby ball, we just locked ourselves away and thought about what we need to do to be better on and off the field. “I would like to think that it’s changed a lot in a very short space of time. The players seem to be very positive and are really enjoying what I am calling a new Sharks way.

“But this is going to take time. We will be getting Springboks introduced back which will add a different dynamic to our environment. But the key thing for me is that the players love turning up for work, love what we are doing and hopefully that is portrayed on the field.

“We have spoken about playing more ambitiously, finding that balance between our kicking and our running. In the past, the Sharks have been a very good defensive team when we are at full strength.” With South Africans coming off the highs of a thrilling 2023 World Cup, Plumtree was asked about how the Vodacom URC could build on that momentum and interest level.

