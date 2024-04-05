Playwright Anthony Akerman's Journey of Self-Discovery

Anthony Akerman , the author of plays like Somewhere on the Border, A Man Out of the Country, Dark Outsider and Old Boys, was told when he was 10 that he was adopted. It threw his whole world into disarray; nothing was as it seemed.

In Lucky Bastard, he tells of his growing up, prior to his departure from South Africa to study drama in Britain, his work in places like Amsterdam in the 1980s, and his quest to discover the identity of his biological parents.

Anthony Akerman Playwright Adoption Self-Discovery South Africa Britain Amsterdam

