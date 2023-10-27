Player 'Suspended' For Refusing Coach's Handshake

A UEFA Champions League footballer has reportedly been suspended by his club after he refused to shake his manager's hand this week., 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana has been hit with a week-long suspension by his club Union Berlin following his actions during his team's 1-0 defeat to Napoli in Europe.
The forward, who is on loan in the Bundesliga from Chelsea, clashed with his manager Urs Fischer after being substituted and refused to shake his hand as he exited the field. While Fischer appeared frustrated with Fofana's reaction to his decision, the player appeared to start crying on the bench as his colleagues gathered around to console him. The striker has since issued a public apology for the incident.
"Following my behaviour during my exit from the field, I wanted to apologise to the club, the coach, my teammates and the supporters," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "This gesture was not intended and in no way does it represent my attitude, all this was generated as a result of frustration because I wanted to continue helping the team to obtain a positive result.

"We will continue to work and come back even stronger in the championship and in this great competition."
"When asked about the incident post-match, Fischer said:"There will be a talk. But I find it strange that this is the first question I get after such a great game from us."Fofana's reported suspension means he will miss Union's league clash against Werder Bremen on Saturday and their game against Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal next week Tuesday.