‘Play for his kant-ry’: The Kiffness trolls Tom Curry, celebrates Bongi Mbonambi

Like many South Africans, The Kiffness is not impressed with Tom Curry’s allegations that Springbok Bongi Mbonambi hurled a racial slur at him on the pitch.The England rugby player alleges that the incident occurred between the two countries during last week’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final game. He also claims a similar incident occurred last November during a test match.
However, South Africans have rallied around Bongi – who has made the squad for the RWC finals – stating the incident was simply a case of being lost in translation. On Thursday, 25 October, World Rugby dismissed Tom Curry’s allegations against Bong Mbonambi, citing “insufficient evidence.”
Shortly after, the Springboks revealed their squad for their Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday, 28 October. Making the squad was Bongi, who has received support from SA Rugby, Minister of Sport Zizi Kodwa, and the public at large.
Throughout the week, many South Africans have poked fun at Curry’s claims that Bongi called him a “white c**nt” – likely mistaking it for the Afrikaans phrase “wit kant.”The Kiffness also had a go, tweeting: “Happy to see that Bongi gets to play for his kuntry this weekend.”Earlier this week, The Kiffness called Tom Curry and England Rugby out for seemingly trying to sabotage the Springboks and Bongi Mbonambi.“Curry knew what he was doing.