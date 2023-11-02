Plastic waste in rivers may carry dangerous microbes: study

The research, which focused on one UK river, found that dumped plastic, wooden sticks and the water itself were a breeding ground for communities of microorganisms, potentially providing a reservoir for bacteria and viruses known to cause human diseases and antibiotic resistance.

“Our findings indicate that plastics in freshwater bodies may contribute to the transport of potential pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes,” said lead author Vinko Zadjelovic of the University of Antofagasta in Chile.Antibiotic resistance is a growing public health threat. In 2019, infections related to antibiotic resistance are estimated to have killed 2.7 million people worldwide.

By 2050 they are predicted to cause 10 million deaths worldwide, according to the study, published in the journal Microbiome.The researchers submerged samples for a week in the River Sowe in Warwickshire and West Midlands England, downstream from a wastewater treatment plant.Wastewater is required to be treated and disinfected to reduce microbial hazards and any adverse impacts they might have on human and environmental health.

But the water samples that the researchers collected in February of 2020 harboured human pathogens such as Salmonella, Escheria most commonly known as E.Coli, and Streptococcus responsible for strep throat.

That underscores “the pressing need for stricter monitoring of wastewater treatment plants,” said Zadjelovic. Meanwhile, the plastic and wood samples attracted “opportunistic” bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and aeromonas, known to pose risk to people with compromised immune systems.P.aeruginosa, which causes infections in hospital patients, was found to be nearly three times more abundant on “weathered plastic” that the researchers manipulated to resemble the way plastic breaks down in nature, when compared to the wood.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: Johannesburg Woman Plugs Parents With Quantum Minibus Taxi Toys in TikTok Video: “Kushoda iPolo”A woman from Rosettenville in Johannesburg posted a TikTok video displaying a toy sold at the Shoprite retail store. Mzansi gave the plastic car rave reviews.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises unveils what’s new for 2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Tonight on The River: Lindiwe commits to giving new things a tryWatch tonight's episode of The River and catch the latest episode every weekday at 20:00 on 1 Magic, don't plan to miss.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: River Monster host Jeremy Wade facts: what happened to his arm?Who is Jeremy Wade? He is a renowned television presenter, author, and biologist from the United Kingdom. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: Soapie teasers: What’s happening in The River 6This month is dramatic in The River. The River 5 episodes airs on 1Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 20h00. Don't miss.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: THE RIVER: Tuesday’s episode, 31 October 2023 [VIDEO]Missed an episode of The River? No problem! Watch all the latest episodes of The River soapie right here,don't miss.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »