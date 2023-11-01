Plans to reconfigure state will be announced in February

It noted it has conducted a number of spending reviews in recent years, and these have revealed poor policy choices, poor implementation and what it termed a “duplication of effort”. Like the president, the treasury and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana gave no indication as to which departments or government programmes may be closed. The steps to reconfigure the state will only be announced in the minister’s 2024 budget in February.

But the MTBPS set out four criteria that will be used to determine whether a department should be closed or merged. The second is whether there is a bigger department that can absorb the functions of a smaller department.

Godongwana said he believed the process should be sufficiently advanced by early next year for Ramaphosa to announce incisive changes. The treasury said recommendations on closures are being drafted by itself, the presidency and the department of public service and administration and the planning, monitoring and evaluation department.In his MTBPS speech to the National Assembly, Godongwana said the review would also seek to create “standards for more sustainable remuneration of executives that serve public entities receiving transfers from the fiscus”.

