Pitso Mosimane’s contract TERMINATED! Kaizer Chiefs to pounce?

Mosimane and his team have reportedly been released by Al Wahda, according to reports on Cairo24.MOSIMANE RELEASED BY AL WAHDA?

SoccerLaduma are claiming that Cairo24 have reportedly stated that Mosimane has been released from his contract. “The website reported that the UAE-based club took the decision to release Mosimane, Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomons,”If these reports are true, Mosimane will be free to sign for any team of his choosing.

Furthermore, Kaizer Chiefs have just sacked Molefi Ntseki and they are in the market for a new coach.Therefore, Amakhosi management could attempt to sign Jingles. He previously stated that he would be open to talking to Amakhosi and that no attempts to reach him were made. headtopics.com

If these reports are true, Chiefs should reach out to Jingles. This is because he is a truly successful coach who could turn around their fortunes.

