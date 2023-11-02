Pirates flirting with relegation; season turning into nightmare

If they were to turn their season around, they needed motivation and the Buccaneers came to Cape Town Stadium at the right time.Three Kaizer Chiefs players named in Bafana prelim squad In their third outing in eight days,Jose Riveiro’s side were searching for their first league win in over a month against a side still yet to celebrate a victory after nine outings across competitions this season.

Pirates defeated Spurs 2-0 last month in the Carling Knockout Cup but perhaps the players thought it would be a walk in the park.Spurs started the game on a high and Lubeni Haukongo gave them the opener three minutes into the match.

The Urban Warriors managing to double their lead just seconds after as Jarrod Moroole went one-on-one with Bucs keeper Melusi Buthelezi, who saved his first attempt before he buried the rebound. Evidence Makgopa pulled a goal back for Pirates before half-time but the Buccaneers lacked the killer finish throughout the match.Spurs held on to their 2-1 lead in the second half to claim their first three points of the season.The team was tipped to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title but after just eight games, they find themselves 15 points behind the log leaders.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates: Jose Riveiro keen to sign former striker from PSL rivals!Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro is adamant to bring back a former Bucs' striker to Mayfair. He is really serious about getting him back.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates: Jose Riveiro keen to sign former striker from PSL rivals!Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro is adamant to bring back a former Bucs' striker to Mayfair. He is really serious about getting him back.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Fuming Riveiro makes plea to Pirates fans & boo boysOrlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is fuming and makes a plea to the fans and boo boys to rally behind the players.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Riveiro defends Pirates’ Makgopa against fan backlashPirates head coach Jose Riveiro, however, has pleaded with them to show support to Makgopa instead of bashing him.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Pirates coach Riveiro reveals selection headacheWhile Riveiro has opted to start Buthelezi between the sticks for Pirates, he knows that everyone has their preference on who to start.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates deliver bad injury newsOrlando Pirates will be without a trio of key players for their trip to Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership, Jose Riveiro has revealed.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »