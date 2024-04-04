Pirates and European clubs interested in Stanley Nwabali

Stanley Nwabali's impressive performance at Afcon has attracted interest from Pirates and European clubs, making things difficult for Chiefs. Pirates are looking to sign Nwabali and may offer a cash plus player deal, with Ofori as a potential swap.

Nigeria Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali Attracts Interest After Africa Cup of NationsChippa United and Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has gained attention from European and Middle Eastern clubs after his impressive performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite the interest, Nwabali remains grounded and focused on his career. He joined Chippa United in 2022 and has become the number one keeper for the Nigerian national team.

Kaizer Chiefs Set To Rely on Bruce Bvuma After Ending Interest in Chippa Shotstopper Stanley NwabaliNigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will reportedly not join Kaizer Chiefs after his club Chippa United set a massive price tag on his head.

Pirates Open To Swapping Ofori For Nwabali?Pirates Open To Swapping Ofori For Nwabali?

Kaizer Chiefs decide on R30 Million marquee goalkeeper target NwabaliKaizer Chiefs have made a decision regarding their pursuit of Chippa and Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Pirates emerge as frontrunners in Nwabali chaseKaizer Chiefs reconsider pursuit of R30m-rated Nwabali as Orlando Pirates enter the race for the Chippa United goalkeeper's signature.

Nigeria Legend Thanks Goalkeeper for Breaking 'Curse'A Nigeria legend has thanked Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for breaking a 'curse' associated with him. Nwabali gained fame at the recent Africa Cup of Nations and has been praised as one of Nigeria's best goalkeepers since Vincent Enyeama. Enyeama expressed his gratitude to Nwabali for ending the talks about him cursing the national team.

