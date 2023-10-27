PICTURE: Springboks World Cup final team

The Springboks will play in their fourth Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, 28 October against the All Blacks in Paris. Photo: SA Rugby websiteThe Springboks will play in their fourth Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, 28 October against the All Blacks in Paris. Photo: SA Rugby website

The Springboks and All Blacks will battle it out for the 2023 Rugby World Cup title in Paris on Saturday and the official South African team photo for the showpiece event has been released. on Thursday, coach Nienaber named a 7-1 forwards-to-backs split on the bench, with Willie le Roux the only backline replacement.

And with experienced duo Handré Pollard and Faf de Klerk recalled as the starting halfback-axis, there’s no room for the likes of Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach in the match 23.Notably, 10 players that started in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan have survived and earned selection to start in the title-deciding match four years later for the Springboks against the All Blacks in Paris. headtopics.com

They are Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe. 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Telea, 11 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot.

Subs: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Samuel Whitelock, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff. headtopics.com

Read more:

TheSAnews »

Springboks, All Blacks to don traditional strips for World Cup finalSpringboks, All Blacks to don traditional strips for World Cup final Read more ⮕

Bookies on the fence ahead of the Springboks vs All Blacks Rugby World Cup finalThe sportsbooks can't make up their minds about who they think will win the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Drama as parrot predicts Springboks’ win in Rugby World Cup final (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok! Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Halfback Headaches?Antonie Claasen discusses the Springboks' halfbacks headaches ahead of their Rugby World Cup Final clash against the All Blacks in Paris. Read more ⮕

BREAKING NEWS: Pollard in, Libbok out for Springboks in World Cup finalHandre Pollard has replaced Manie Libel at flyhalf for the Springboks World Cup final clash against the All Blacks. Check out all the other changes made by Jacques Nienaber. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final: Springboks 7-1 split for All Blacks showdownSpringboks coach Jacques Nienaber has opted for a 7-1 split to face the All Blacks in the World Cup final at Stade de France in Paris. Read more ⮕