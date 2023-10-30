Pick n Pay will refund Asap! deliveries if Proteas win Cricket World Cup

If the Proteas win the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC), Pick n Pay will refund qualifying orders made through its Asap! on-demand grocery delivery app from 30 October to 17 November 2023.
The latter will require entering a code that Pick n Pay will send for qualifying orders to the customer’s email address. All codes must be registered before 10:00 on 19 November 2023. Customers will receive their refund in cash, which can be redeemed directly from the till point at any Pick n Pay store.Keshav Maharaj celebrates after helping South Africa to a dramatic 1-wicket win over Pakistan in the group stage of the 2023 CWC
The online retailer offered a second edition of its #BackTheBucks campaign, which promised full refunds for purchases of specific Samsung TV models should South Africa win the RWC again. Pick n Pay omnichannel retail executive Vincent Viviers said the retailer was fully behind the Proteas' attempt to clinch a World Cup title for South Africa."When the Proteas win the tournament, our customers will win with them. It is a win-win for South Africans."
Their batting performance has been one of their biggest strengths, with a CWC record of 428 runs in their opening game against Sri Lanka and three batters currently featuring in the top 10 scorers of the tournament.