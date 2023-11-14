Pick n Pay's Store Growth Falls Behind Shoprite

Somewhere around a month ago, upon the release of Pick n Pay’s interim results, a single number (hidden in the reams of figures) stood out. The group had opened a net four corporate-owned Boxer supermarkets and shut four Pick n Pay stores in the six months, meaning that it didn’t open a single (net) new store. Executives at the Brackenfell-headquartered Shoprite would’ve surely been staring, dumbfounded at this.

How could its largest competitor be in this position? ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Listen/read: PnP posts its first-ever loss … It would be tempting to sketch this as a one-off. However, since the middle of 2021 (in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic and the only point from which Pick n Pay reported this data), the Pick n Pay group (Pick n Pay and Boxer) added a net 32 supermarkets (deliberately excluding liquor and clothing). In that same time, Shoprite added more than five times as many supermarkets. It now has a total of 1 368 stores versus Pick n Pay’s 1 028 (this figure is somewhat generous as it includes smaller-format Express and Market outlets

