Pick n Pay interdicted from passing off Crafted Collection products as Shoprite Checkers brand

Pick n Pay has been interdicted by the High Court in Cape Town from passing off its Crafted Collection products as those of the Shoprite Checkers Forage and Feast brand. Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath also interdicted and restrained Pick n Pay from using infringing get-ups or any other get-up that is confusingly or deceptively similar to the get-up used for the Forage and Feast range of products.

Pick n Pay said it is disappointed with the ruling and will seek leave to appeal the judgment





