Photo: Supplied Photo: Suppliedback to their shelves in June after a countrywide uproar by distraught shoppers when the American brand was delisted by its local supplier.

Now, Pick n Pay has worked closely with Cape Gulf Brands & Premier Fishing to relaunch the popular fish paste products back on the shelf for local customers after they were discontinued nearly two years ago.Redro, a leading brand in the local savoury spread market for over 30 years, was created and manufactured in South Africa.

“We are really delighted to bring the taste of nostalgia back by reintroducing these beloved classics. We’re dedicated to bringing customers not just groceries, but moments of joy and cherished memories through the products we offer,” says Andrew Mills, Chief Marketing Officer at Pick n Pay. ByAll Pick n Pay stores nationwide should receive their stock within the next two weeks. headtopics.com

And, should die-hard fish paste fans feel a craving hit immediately after hearing the news, both products will be available to purchase on Pick n PayPick n Pay is the official retail partner to relaunch the Pecks and Redro brands into the South African market again.

