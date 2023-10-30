Pick n Pay asap! offers full refund guarantee when Proteas win Cricket World Cup 2023

Photo: Supplied Photo: Suppliedby announcing it will fully refund all qualifying orders placed between 30 October and 17 November should South Africa emerge victorious in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.The refund guarantee is available for qualifying orders placed on the Pick n Pay asap! app of over R500, and customers must link their Smart Shopper card and register their order via the Pick n Pay asap! WhatsApp channel.

They’ve recently relaunched their asap! app, offering unlimited free delivery on all orders, which the retailer will extend until the end of November due to its immense popularity.The app now offers over 25,000 products – which customers can earn Smart Shoppers points and Vitality rewards on – and the functionality is enhanced with AI-driven search to make it easier and quicker to shop. Products range from everyday essentials to pantry items and products for the home.

The on-demand service operates from over 500 stores, thereby opening this incredible opportunity for free groceries to South Africans across the country.2. Link your Smart Shopper card in the Pick n Pay asap! app on checkout. headtopics.com

3. Customers will receive a unique code for each qualifying order via email within 48 hours of placing their order. 4. Activate the unique code for each qualifying order on the Pick n Pay asap! WhatsApp line (+27 87 240 6193) before 10:00 on 19 November 2023.

5. Support the Proteas – when they win, you win! When South Africa wins the Cricket World Cup, customers must return to the Pick n Pay asap! WhatsApp line to claim their refund for all orders placed during the qualifying period before 3 December 2023. Customers will receive their refund in cash, which can be redeemed from any Pick n Pay store directly from the till point. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Proteas sneak past Pakistan to charge to top of Cricket World Cup tableSA nearly threw the match away on several occasions, but cool, calm Keshav Maharaj ensured the Proteas beat Pakistan by one wicket on Friday. Read more ⮕

Proteas ramp up Cricket World Cup onslaughtProteas ramp up Cricket World Cup onslaught Read more ⮕

Breakfast shopping basket price comparison — Pick n Pay beats Checkers and WoolworthsDaily Investor created a basket of ingredients for a South African breakfast and compared the online prices at four major retailers. Read more ⮕

Proteas boosted by ‘inspirational’ Boks in quest for World Cup crownCaptain Temba Bavuma says the Proteas are taking motivation from other SA sides as they target their maiden World Cup title. Read more ⮕

England's woes continue at Cricket World Cup - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, Rohit Sharma saved India's blushes with a captain's knock of 87 in their below-par total of 229-9. Read more ⮕

Rassie is Woodward’s No 1 pick for England jobClive Woodward says Rassie Erasmus should be the favourite as the England RFU’s next director of rugby after masterminding the Springboks’ successive World Cup wins. Read more ⮕