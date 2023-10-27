Pick n Pay Announces the Return of Redro and Peck’s Anchovette Fish Pastes in Western Cape

Pick n Pay announced that Redro fish Spread and Peck's Anchovette will be found on their shelves in Western Cape stores

The two products were discontinued two years ago and south africans were stunned by the discontinuationTebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi News.

South Africans were overjoyed that Redro Fish Spread and Peck’s Anchovette would return to Pick n Pay stores. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Xavier Lorenzowere over the moon after Pick n Pay announced that Redro Fish Spread and Peck's Anchovette are returning to the shelves. The products many grew up on were discontinued two years ago, but in a surprising turn of events, the products have returned. headtopics.com

