PIC Suspends COO Amid Allegations of Misconduct

Forensic investigators acting on behalf of the state-owned asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), have recommended reporting the suspended Chief Operations Officer, Vuyani Hako, to the police. This follows a lifestyle audit triggered by a whistleblower report that uncovered 'suspicious transactions' with transfers exceeding R4.5 million directed into Hako's home loan accounts.

Confidential audit committee documents obtained by amaBhungane reveal that at least five whistleblower reports accusing Hako of nepotism and corruption were circulated before he was suspended in June 2022





