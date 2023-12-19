HEAD TOPICS

PIC Suspends COO Amid Allegations of Misconduct

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has placed its COO Vuyani Hako on precautionary suspension following allegations of misconduct. Forensic investigators recommend reporting Hako to the police after a lifestyle audit revealed suspicious transactions exceeding R4.5 million.

Forensic investigators acting on behalf of the state-owned asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), have recommended reporting the suspended Chief Operations Officer, Vuyani Hako, to the police. This follows a lifestyle audit triggered by a whistleblower report that uncovered 'suspicious transactions' with transfers exceeding R4.5 million directed into Hako's home loan accounts.

Confidential audit committee documents obtained by amaBhungane reveal that at least five whistleblower reports accusing Hako of nepotism and corruption were circulated before he was suspended in June 2022

