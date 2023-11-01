Phakeng, Ngonyama 'mendaciously misled' UCT, panel finds

In a statement released with the report, Arendse said the previous council, chaired by Ngonyama, did not act in the best interests of the university nor exercise fiduciary responsibilities.An example was the failure of the council to act appropriately in relation to the report from the previous ombud (Professor Zetu Makamandela-Mguqulwa), which resulted in an exodus of senior staff.

The Mpati report orders public apologies to UCT staff adversely affected during the turmoil that forced them to resign. The report recommended that Ngonyama's conduct in failing to perform her fiduciary duty to UCT must be reported to the appropriate regulatory authorities. She is a chartered accountant.

"And, thereafter ruling that the vice-chancellor and the chairperson of council were entitled to vote on a matter where they were manifestly conflicted, thus demonstrating clear bias or gross incompetence on her part," it said.

