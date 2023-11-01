‘Petersen has been given chance after chance’

The Egyptian giants released a statement on Monday, complaining about some of the refeering decisions in their away defeat to Sundowns in the first leg of the African Football League semi-final. Speaking ahead of Wednesday night's second leg in Cairo, Rulani also stated that Al Ahly only complain about referees when they lose."Sundowns, up you off-field game. You're swimming with sharks here, first Koller complained about referees, then his club seconded with a written complaint, these two moves serve one purpose: To influence referee decisions to their favour.
"Al Ahly are now the cry babies of African football, very bad losers like our very own Kaizer Chiefs, no wonder they use the KC village for training, birds of the same feather those two. "Get a coach and get a life. Stay away from Champions League and AFL matters and concentrate on a relegation fight," replies Saavedra.
"They are just trying to put officials under pressure because they know they have got no chance against Downs. "That's true and our players were kicked left right and center but there was no yellow card issued," replies Dominate-downs.
"The problem here is that Sundowns are miles ahead in terms of administration. Everything they do is top class, it's then difficult to compete with such an organisation," says beloth. Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has opened up on another costly mistake by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen after last weekend's defeat to Golden Arrows.
South Africa Headlines
