Pete Sampras’ wife battling ovarian cancer

Pete Sampras’ wife has been secretly battling ovarian cancer. The 14-time Grand Slam winner has released a statement. Photo: FlickrPete Sampras’ wife has been secretly battling ovarian cancer. The 14-time Grand Slam winner has released a statement. Photo: Flickrvia the ATP Tour confirming model/actress Bridgette, 50, was diagnosed with the condition last December and has since undergone surgery and chemotherapy and is now having “targeted maintenance therapy” as she recovers.

Pete Sampras praised his partner’s resilience and applauded their two sons Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18, for being a huge support to their mother.– he explained: “As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what’s been going on.

“Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.” He added: “It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing,” he said, referring to sons Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring.” headtopics.com

Pete Sampras concluded by sharing: “I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I am humbling asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey.”Sampras won 14 Grand Slam titles in his career, comprising seven Wimbledon titles, five French Opens and two Australian Opens.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Sergio Perez's implosion at home Grand Prix another reason for Red Bull to cut tiesSergio Perez's implosion at home Grand Prix another reason for Red Bull to cut ties Read more ⮕

Formula One 2023: When and where is the next grand prix?The 2023 Formula One season now has 19 (of 22) races in the record books following the most recent Mexican Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Africa: Kigali to Host Africa's Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in NovemberThe City of Kigali will, from November 23 to 24, witness the celebration of top entrepreneurs competing in real-time for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) prize competition, and their share of $1.5 million in unrestricted grant funding. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Springboks make grand entrance ahead of World Cup finalThe two three-time world champion sides meet in the final of Rugby World Cup 2023. Here's the Springboks' arrival at the stadium. Read more ⮕

Mexico Grand Prix to go ahead despite shooting near trackThe Mexico Grand Prix was expected to go ahead as planned on Sunday despite reports of a man being shot dead by police close to the circuit. Read more ⮕

Ferrari's Leclerc grabs surprise pole for Mexico Grand PrixFerrari's Leclerc grabs surprise pole for Mexico Grand Prix Read more ⮕