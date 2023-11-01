Permits to change the lives of farmers

Held under the theme: “One love, one heart,” the event provided a platform for local cannabis and hemp farmers, and others with an interest in the sector to engage with business and academia. “We have facilitated an investment commitment of R120 million and we have participated in the Cannabis and Hemp Phakisa Action Lab in order to secure much-needed policy coherence and to ensure closer collaboration amongst government entities,” she explained.
Meanwhile, DARD MEC Super Zuma said the province has worked steadfastly and the time to unlock the province’s prosperity through the hemp and cannabis sector, had now arrived. “I applied for my permit in July because I want to start extracting oil to use in our hairspray. We also manufacture shea butter which will soon be hemp infused.
“The expo has been superb. We started our business when cannabis became legal and we started experimenting with different cannabis infused gin flavours. We have met incredible contacts that we will be supplying. There are business opportunities as well as local growers that we could potentially partner with,” Collard said.
“These plants are from the Lord, created to bring about economic recovery in South Africa, there should be no stigma attached to them. The rural economy will grow because of hemp and cannabis,” she said.In the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated government’s commitment made in 2022 to unlock investment in the hemp and cannabis sector.
