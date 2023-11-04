Pep Guardiola would take Marcus Rashford at Manchester City, says Sherwood

It has been claimed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would take Marcus Rashford at the Etihad after his slow start to the current season for Manchester United. The England international has netted just one goal in 14 appearances across all competitions this campaign, while he is the only United forward to have scored in the Premier League this season.

'In my opinion, Marcus Rashford is good enough to play for Manchester City, but having watched him for Manchester United over the past few months, I'd be called crazy for that,' Sherwood told William Hill. 'I believe that he is good enough to play for City and that Pep Guardiola would take him. He would work with him and he would play him exactly how he needs to be played. When he plays for England, he doesn't play badly. He needs people playing in and around him, giving him the ball in the correct areas. He gets some criticism for not tracking back, but if he's not getting the ball when he's forward, why would he be willing to do that? If you keep giving him the ball in the correct areas, then he'll put in a shift for the team, and Guardiola would make sure of that.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE »

