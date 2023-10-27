Pep 'Eyes' Bayern Star As De Bruyne Successor

Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified a Bayern Munich star as the player he wants should Kevin De Bruyne leave the club.Contract negotiations between Manchester City and their talisman De Bruyne are rumoured to have come to a halt amid concerns over his fitness in recent seasons.
The 32-year-old is currently out with a major hamstring injury and is only expected to return in early 2024. While the Citizens mull over the Belgium captain's future at the club, they are also looking to make inroads on his potential successor and have recognised Bavarians starlet Jamal Musiala as the man to create for the City attack in the years to come, according to
Like De Bruyne, the Germany international has reportedly also seen talks over a contract extension come to a standstill. The 20-year-old attacker appears unsettled by Thomas Tuchel's insistence on rotating him with Thomas Muller, and wants to see how the rest of the campaign transpires before coming to a conclusive decision regarding his future. headtopics.com
City are reportedly looking to capitalise on the instability surrounding the 2023 Golden Boy nominee by making him their playmaker, with it believed that the Etihad Stadium and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu are the only destinations he would leave the Allianz Arena for.The Stuttgart native has played in England before, having spent some time in Chelsea's youth academy, and it was those performances at Cobham that ultimately saw him make the switch to Bayern's youth set-up in 2019.