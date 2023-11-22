Peace Talks in Oromia Region End Without Agreement

After two weeks of talks, the peace negotiations between the government forces and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) in the Oromia region have ended without agreement for the second time. The talks took place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and were aimed at ending the five-year conflict. Despite the government's desire to bring peace and halt the destruction, the two sides failed to overcome the stalemate over key issues.





