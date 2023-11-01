Peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi smuggles message out of cell

“Victory is not easy, but it is certain,” imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner and women’s rights activist Narges Mohammadi, said in a message smuggled out of her Tehran cell and published late Tuesday.
Mohammadi — who was awarded the prize in early October “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran” — once again criticised the requirement for women in Iran to wear a headscarf, and denounced Iranian authorities.
Arrested 13 times, sentenced five times to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes, and imprisoned again since 2021, Narges Mohammadi is one of the women spearheading the “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising in Iran.
“We, the people of Iran, demand democracy, freedom, human rights, and equality, and the Islamic Republic is the main obstacle in the way of realising these national demands,” Mohammadi said in her message.
