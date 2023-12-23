Passionate Cape Town Rugby Fans Show Support for North vs South Derby

Cape Town’s passionate rugby public have spoken – with their cash – and what they have said is that there is nothing better than the most treasured North versus South derby. More than 40,000 are expected at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening as John Dobson’s Stormers look for an unprecedented seventh successive win in the Vodacom URC against Jake White’s Vodacom Bulls.

A week ago, the Stormers hosted the Champions Cup winners La Rochelle from France and, despite Europe’s best sending their strongest matchday 23 to Cape Town, just 12,500 paid to watch the Stormers’ famous last-minute 21-20 win. La Rochelle, made up of French, Kiwi, Australian, Fijian and South African players, are a club team good enough to make the World Cup playoffs. Some of international rugby’s biggest names were on show, on a sun-kissed afternoon, and those names included three Springbok World Cup winners for the Stormers. For all the pre-match hype, the rugby public stayed away





