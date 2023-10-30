Parts of Cape Town to see water supply disruptions this week

The directorate said conditional assessments are currently being done on the water supply network in these areas and will continue until Thursday, 30 November. This will result in the possibility of lower-than-usual pressure experienced for up to 1.5 hours during the day in some parts as the assessments progress.

The City explained that conditional testing, on the other hand, ensures that the pressure-reducing valves (PRVs) in the water supply network are operating effectively and managing the pressures at the determined settings to preserve the lifespan of the pipeline and reduce the occurrence of water wastage resulting from pipe bursts.

As a result, some residents may experience pressure fluctuations. The City added that pressure fluctuations will be minimised as much as possible. headtopics.com

As a result, some residents in these affected areas may experience low water pressure, while other residents may experience no water supply during the testing period. ‘It is not possible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions,’ added City. ‘Managing water pressure more effectively reduces the possibility of pipe bursts and water wastage.’Find solace in the city with the ultimate City Girl Experience for two people at Cloud 9 Boutique Hotel for R2 999 (Valued at R3 605).

The City said notices indicated the dates of the affected roads will be circulated in advance and advised residents to keep their taps closed on the day to prevent water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored. headtopics.com

Northern parts of the city: Durbanville, Kraaifontein, Bloekombos, Wallacedene, Joostenbergvlakte and BellvilleThe Wemmershoek Water Treatment Plant will be shut down for maintenance. Residents in these areas are advised to reduce their water consumption during this period.

South Africa Headlines Read more: CapeTownEtc »

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Cape Town at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

These parts of Cape Town will not have water on MondayHout Bay, Bellville and Wynberg are among areas that will be without water due to planned maintenance by the City of Cape Town. Read more ⮕

ICYMI: These parts of Cape Town will not have water on MondayHout Bay, Somerset West and Wynberg are among areas that will be without water due to planned maintenance by the City of Cape Town. Read more ⮕

Data Analyst at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

User Experience Designer at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Scrum Master at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕