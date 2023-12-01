Parliament to reopen nomination process for electoral reform panel

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi missed the deadline to appoint the panel. A voter places his ballot in the box at the Union Building voting station in Pretoria on 1 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles Parliament is set to reopen the nomination process for candidates who will be tasked with serving on the electoral reform panel.on Friday, Motsoaledi told MPs his department had published a notice in May calling on the public to nominate candidates who will sit on the panel.

But because the notice was published before Ramaphosa signed a proclamation as to the date which the Act came into operation, the minister said another notice was issued in July.“For this reason, we realised we had to correct the anomaly by publishing the second notice on 21 July 2023. The department, together with the IEC proceeded to draft the requisite correction notice. The rationale for the correction notice was, inter alia, to extend the period up to 11 August,” he explained.“Two of the nominees did not hand in proof of acceptance of nomination as per criteria set in the notic





