Parents Struggle with High Cost of School Uniforms

Parents continue to be caught up in the unfair cost of school uniforms as retailers hike prices, hitting hard on their pockets every year as they struggle to buy their children back-to-school clothes and stationery. Nancy van Wyk from Northcliff in Johannesburg, who was found comparing prices at the Burgers uniform shop, said she was shocked to find that uniforms for her two girls were cheaper to purchase from uniform manufacturers as opposed to private uniform retailers.

"One tunic costs about R600 at the first retailer, and the manufacturer's store sells it at R110. The price was rigged five times higher, and you can imagine how much more I would have paid if I had bought a whole new set for the girls since they are going to Grade Eight





