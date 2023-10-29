Parents of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz kidnapped in Colombia

Luis Diaz's mother has been rescued from kidnappers in Barrancas, Colombia, while the search continues for his father.

The parents of the Liverpool winger, Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda, were kidnapped by armed men on motorbikes at a service station. Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed the rescue of Diaz's mother, and the attorney general's office is working intensively on the case to locate his father.

The mother of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz was rescued from kidnappers on Saturday but a search remains ongoing for his father, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said. Petro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Diaz's mother was rescued in Barrancas, in the north of Colombia.Colombia's attorney general's office said it had been working intensively on the case.

"From the moment the attorney general's office learned of the kidnapping of the parents of the Colombian player Luis Diaz, in the Barrancas sector of La Guajira, a specialised team of prosecutors, police and military personnel have been working to find the location of these people, clarify the facts and find those responsible," the office said on X.

Local media reports said that Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda were at a service station when armed men on motorbikes kidnapped them. The director of the police, General William Salamanca, said he deployed intelligence agents and officers to deal with the case.

The police are"already involved, right now, in carrying out checkpoints, identifying people on motorbikes, private public service vehicles... for the recovery of the two kidnapped people, the father and mother of the footballer Luis Díaz," Salamanca told Colombian media earlier on Saturday. The governor of La Guajira, Diala Wilches, condemned the crime.