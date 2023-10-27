Parents Entitled to 4 Months Parental Leave - South African Court

Several"defects" found in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the and the Unemployment Insurance Fund Actt must be resolved by Parliameent within two years, the Johannesburg High Court has ruled., the court determined sections of these acts unconstitutional for unfairly discriminating against mothers and fathers, surrogate and adopting parents regarding"maternity leave".

The ruling - which has to be confirmed by the Constitutional Court - also found that all parents are entitled to four months"parental leave" collectively and, if they contribute, to Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits.

