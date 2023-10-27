Paratus Zambia names top service provider

At the Zambia Ecommerce Awards in Lusaka on 13 October, Paratus Zambia was named Best Internet Service Provider of the Year.

The award is a recognition of the company’s consistent delivery of high quality, and reliable internet services to businesses across Zambia. The organization has demonstrated a commitment to expanding network coverage, investing in infrastructure and driving innovation in the sector, all while maintaining excellent customer service standards.

Since its inception in 2018, The Zambia Ecommerce Expo and Conference and the Zambia Ecommerce Awards have become Zambia’s premier e-commerce event, showcasing the best and most innovative companies in the country. They are a benchmark for excellence in Zambia’s growing e-commerce and telecommunications sector. headtopics.com

Marius van Vuuren, country manager of Paratus Zambia, comments: “We are delighted to be recognized as the Best Internet Service Provider of 2023. This award reflects not only our professionalism and expertise but also the trust our customers have in our service. We are consistently raising the bar and investing in our infrastructure to provide the best telecommunications and network services in the country.

“We are playing a pivotal role in supporting the growth of e-commerce in Zambia by enabling businesses to thrive in the digital landscape. At the same time, we are facilitating skills development through various sponsorships of competitions that test the ability of our young IT professionals in Zambia.” headtopics.com

