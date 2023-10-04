Paratus South Africa Teleport Nears Completion

The newly constructed Paratus South Africa teleport, the Goedehoop Teleport in Doornkloof, Pretoria, is nearing completion. It aims to enhance non-terrestrial communications in sub-Saharan Africa by providing satellite solutions and colocation services to customers and other satellite operators. This initiative is part of Paratus Group's mission to transform Africa through digital infrastructure and service.

