Paramount Group Denies Supplying Arms to Israeli Troops

Global aerospace and technology company Paramount Group has disputed allegations that it has been providing Israeli troops with arms after being lambasted by pro-Palestinian groups in a series of protest actions that form part of the international effort to stop arming Israel.

Paramount communications director Nico de Klerk expressed concern about the true motivations behind the protest actions, following the recent picket by pro-Palestinian activist groups on Friday outside its premises in Midrand, Johannesburg. Paramount is Africa’s largest privately owned defence and aerospace business. Paramount has never supplied any arms to Israel. The allegations that the company is responsible for contributing to the conflict in Gaza are utterly malicious and defamatory.De Klerk pointed out that Paramount Group did not manufacture small arms, including guns, rifles, bullets, bombs, mortars and missiles, but manufactured armoured vehicles, naval, vessels, reconnaissance aircraft and surveillance aircraf

