Paramount Group Denies Supplying Arms to Israeli Troops

Global aerospace and technology company Paramount Group has disputed allegations that it has been providing Israeli troops with arms after being lambasted by pro-Palestinian groups in a series of protest actions that form part of the international effort to stop arming Israel.
Paramount communications director Nico de Klerk expressed concern about the true motivations behind the protest actions, following the recent picket by pro-Palestinian activist groups on Friday outside its premises in Midrand, Johannesburg. Paramount is Africa’s largest privately owned defence and aerospace business. Paramount has never supplied any arms to Israel. The allegations that the company is responsible for contributing to the conflict in Gaza are utterly malicious and defamatory.De Klerk pointed out that Paramount Group did not manufacture small arms, including guns, rifles, bullets, bombs, mortars and missiles, but manufactured armoured vehicles, naval, vessels, reconnaissance aircraft and surveillance aircraf
South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
ALLAFRİCA: Kenyan Firm AVLC Group to Provide Consultancy Services for Smart City Project in CongoAVLC Group has been chosen by MC Telecom to offer lead consultancy services in the construction of a multi-billion-shilling smart city in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The project, called Kasangulu Smart City, aims to accommodate various facilities and boost integration and infrastructure development in the region.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »