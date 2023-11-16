Palestinians in Gaza: Anguish, Despair, and Disbelief

For the last few weeks, I have been stuck between sleep and endlessly scrolling through suffering and screaming on my phone. I wake up and check whether Bisan, Motaz and Plestia — a few of the remaining journalists on the ground in Palestine — are still alive, whether there’s talk of a ceasefire or hostage negotiations. Nothing. Instead, there’s the bombing of a refugee camp, a bakery, a school, a hospital, an ambulance, a church. Anguish. Despair. Disbelief.

Someone says there's more spilt blood than drinkable water in Gaza. There are millions of us watching, jolted with horror, stumbling for word





