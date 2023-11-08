Pakistani Court Orders Former Prime Minister Imran Khan to Stand Trial

A Pakistani court has ordered the authorities to produce former Prime Minister Imran Khan for trial on charges of leaking state secrets. This would be his first public appearance since he was jailed in August. Khan has been embroiled in political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in 2022.





