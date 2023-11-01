Pakistan starts rounding up undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghans, ahead of deadline

The removal of people to temporary holding centres began a day earlier than previously announced. The interior ministry said 140 322 people had already voluntarily left after days in which trucks piled high with belongings and crammed with people have jammed major roads out of the country.

"A process to arrest the foreigners... for deportation has started as of 1 November," the interior ministry said in a statement, while adding that voluntary return would still be encouraged. In the southern port city of Karachi, home to a large number of Afghan migrants and refugees, deputy commissioner Junaid Iqbal Khan said up to 74 people had so far been moved to one of the transit centres, up to 40 of them without any proper documents.

"Some of them have been living in Pakistan for more than 30 years without any proof of registration," said Nasir Khan, the area deputy commissioner. Some of them said they had never been to Afghanistan, and wondered how would they start a new life there.

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.