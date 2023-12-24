Over 87,000 university students at risk of losing financial aid due to budget cuts

More than 87,000 university students could lose their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding next year due to budget cuts. This was revealed by the acting CEO of NSFAS, Masile Ramorwesi, during a briefing to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education on its plans ahead of the 2024 academic year on Wednesday. “The average cost per student amounts to R63,935 for the 2024 academic year and R67,199 for the 2025 academic period,” Ramorwesi said.

“Based on the calculation of the 10% reduction in university funding from National Treasury’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), 87,712 students will be left unfunded in the 2024 academic period. This will increase to 120,976 students in the 2024/25 academic yea





mailandguardian » / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National Assembly Passes Bills Impacting BusinessesThe National Assembly has passed bills that will directly impact businesses and their reporting structures. The bills include the South African Post Office SOC Ltd Amendment Bill and the Competition on Companies Second Amendment Bill. Additionally, three money bills related to the budget have also been passed.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Maputo National Park: A Wilderness Escape with Sea and SafariCombining 104,000 hectares of wilderness with a 100km stretch of Indian Ocean coastline, Maputo National Park offers a well-balanced getaway with access to both the sea and safari. The park features virgin beaches, turtle nesting sites, mangroves, dune forests, lagoons, lakes, and a diverse range of wildlife, including elephants, hippos, crocodiles, and over 350 bird species. Meet Rodolfo Cumbane, a passionate conservationist dedicated to protecting the park's natural beauty.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Improvement in Audit Outcomes for National and Provincial GovernmentThe 2022/23 financial year saw the most significant improvement in audit outcomes over the four-year period, according to Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. The audit outcomes for national and provincial government for the 2022/23 financial year show an overall improvement, although weaknesses in reporting on financials were identified. Hello headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always well-referenced and credible.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Kenya's opposition coalition approves final report from National Dialogue CommitteeKenya's opposition coalition Azimio la Umoja has approved the final report from the National Dialogue Committee, despite reservations about key issues not being addressed. The report, submitted after three months of negotiations, is seen as an imperfect but good start.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

IFP President Hlabisa warns about the National Health Insurance BillIFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa expresses concerns about the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, stating that it will have a devastating impact on the health sector in South Africa. He compares it to the outcomes-based education (OBE) policy which had negative consequences for the education system.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

South Africa's National Treasury Considers Withdrawing Reserves to Reduce DebtSouth Africa's National Treasury is considering withdrawing a significant portion of contingency reserves held by the central bank to reduce government debt or fund public-sector wages. The Treasury and central bank are close to finalizing the terms of the withdrawal, with discussions focused on establishing best practices and ensuring sufficient buffers remain in place. Details are expected to be finalized by February.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »