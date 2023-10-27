Over 120 Eastern Cape pupils hospitalised after alleged food poisoning

.The Eastern Cape Health Department has confirmed about 120 school children were admitted to a hospital after they complained ofhealth department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the pupils, aged 8 to 19, presented with stomach ache, vomiting and itchiness on Thursday.“The last one arrived just after six in the evening in a condition presenting with vomiting. She had to be admitted to the ICU. By midnight she was reportedly responding to treatment. She is in a stable condition,” Kupelo said.

He said that health and environmental officers were “taking samples for further testing” and that the hospital had also taken samples for toxicity tests.Last week tragedy struck Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School after a boy died from alleged food poisoning.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that a Grade 3 boy from the school in Tshepisong, Roodepoort, died due to alleged food poisoning.The tragic death of the boy comes amid increasing incidents of food poisoning among South African pupils and a focus on expired foods and snacks at spaza shops. headtopics.com

According to the department, two Grade 3 boys from the school complained of stomach cramps in class and were rushed to the clinic. The pupils had allegedly bought and consumed a pack of biscuits from a local spaza shop in the area, according to information at the department’s disposal.Surviving a heart attack: No movie magic, just grit and gratitude

