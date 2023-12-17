Outstanding Books from Africa and the Diaspora for the Holiday Season

As we turn the page on 2023, we have put together a list of outstanding books published from across Africa and the diaspora to make the most of your off-screen time during the holiday season. A mixture of poetry, plays, memoirs, and novels awaits the reader, showcasing the best of Africa and the diaspora this year. A much-anticipated translation from Portuguese and a second effort by multi-talented Ghanaian writer Nii Ayikwei Parkes are part of our selections below.

Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners Unigwe’s third novel is a haunting story of 17-year-old Nani who, losing her elder sister and her father within years of each other, is forced into marriage. Told in unsettling prose, it examines gender-based violence and the complicity of organised religion. Unigwe’s triumph is her characterisation and the extent to which she showcases the protagonist’s resilience.as “an important body of work that highlights unforgivable injustices and the courageous systems and voices trying to counter them”, Nyabola’s essay collection sizzles with righteous ange





TheAfricaReport » / 🏆 29. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Government Announces First Cohort for African Diaspora Engagement CouncilThe US government has formed the first cohort of members for the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, as part of Joe Biden’s commitment to strengthen US-Africa relations. The council aims to keep Africa a priority despite political changes and ongoing crises.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Africa's Potential in Green Energy IndustrySouth Africa and other African countries discuss Africa's role in creating renewable energy industries on the continent, with Africa having significant reserves and production of green minerals. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide key takeaways and summaries.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for AfricaMinisters of Communications and Digital Technologies and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) member states convened in Cape Town, South Africa, for the Ministerial Forum on Building a Future-Oriented, Intelligent Digital Infrastructure for Africa. The Forum was co-organised by the ATU and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) of South Africa, with the aim of advancing the digital transformation agenda in Africa.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Tragic Turn for Migratory Birds in South AfricaICYMI | The annual spectacle of migratory birds arriving in South Africa in spring took a tragic turn this year when numerous bee-eaters and swallows perished during the cold snap at the end of October.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Powerful Exhibit at Moses Mabhida Stadium Chronicles South Africa's HistoryA visit to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, reveals a powerful exhibit called 'South Africa in the Making'. The exhibit showcases images and narration that highlight the country's journey towards becoming a 'Rainbow Nation'.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel recalls ambassador to South Africa over embassy closure callIsrael recalls its ambassador to South Africa after the ruling ANC party calls for the closure of the Israeli embassy. South Africa also recalls its diplomats from Israel. The head of the World Health Organisation condemns the attack on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »