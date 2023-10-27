Outlook GREAT for November 2023 fuel prices

Great outlook for November 2023 fuel prices. Picture: Getty Images.R1.08/litre “After three months of significant increases both petrol and diesel prices are expected to fall below the R25/litre mark again. This is good news for motorists, consumers, and the economy, especially heading into the end of the year,” said the AA. “These decreases come as South Africans continue to struggle financially and will be welcome relief from the substantial increases seen since August.

Should the expected decrease materialise, the November price for a litre of ULP95 inland will cost around R23.68,” notes the AA.CEF data is pointing to significant drops in the cost of international product prices in October as the biggest contributor to the decreases. While the Rand has weakened, its impact is relatively minor in the context of the bigger picture. The same applies to diesel and illuminating paraffin prices, advised the AA.

Read more:

TheSAnews »

Springboks Player Bongi Mbonambi Seemingly Available for RWC 2023 Final Against New ZealandSpringbok player Bongi Mbonambi might be available for their Rugby World Cup final clash against the All Blacks on 28 October this coming weekend. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final 2023 is ‘one of the most important games in All Blacks history’The All Blacks appeared relaxed and focused as they prepared to take on the Springboks in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final in Saint-Denis on Saturday. Read more ⮕

2023 Ballon d'Or Winner 'Decided'2023 Ballon d'Or Winner 'Decided' Read more ⮕

Mr Gay World 2023 delegates ready to shine in Cape TownThe 2023 Mr Gay World Grand Finale and Mr Gay World Pride are just around the corner, and the delegates set to represent their nations have been revealed. Read more ⮕

Most-watched Rugby World Cup 2023 video is THIS moment by Faf de KlerkSpringboks scrumhalf Faf de Klerk's shenanigans are loved by the masses, but there's one in particular that people are enjoying the most... Read more ⮕

Surprise Bitcoin comeback in 2023Bitcoin has now more doubled in value this year in a surprising resurgence from a tumultuous 2022 that had some skeptics predicting the demise of digital assets. Read more ⮕