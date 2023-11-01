Outcry in Kenya over tax ‘harassment’ of travellers

The KRA said in a post earlier this week on X, formerly Twitter, that individuals are allowed to bring in personal or household items worth $500 or below.President William Ruto’s government has imposed a range of new taxes to try to replenish the depleted public purse, but the measures have triggered anger among Kenyans as they also battle rising prices and a plunging local currency.

“We harass our visitors when they come to this country, at the airport, and we wonder why they don’t come back,” he said in a video posted online by several media outlets on Wednesday. Another senior lawmaker, Nelson Koech, said the measures came at a time when Kenya was still trying to boost the tourism sector, a key generator of foreign currency earnings that was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of tourist arrivals last year rose to 1.54 million although remained below pre-pandemic levels, according to tourism ministry figures.

