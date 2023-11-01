Outcry in Kenya over tax 'harassment' of travellers

Although the Kenya Revenue Authority has said the directive is not new, it has triggered confusion and concern, with some complaining of harassment by customs agents at the airport.President William Ruto's government has imposed a range of new taxes to try to replenish the depleted public purse, but the measures have triggered anger among Kenyans as they also battle rising prices and a plunging local currency.

"You go to Rwanda they don't harass you... when you go to South Africa they don't harass you. In Dubai, they don't harass you."Senate majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot said on X that KRA searches of passengers at the main international airport in Nairobi were a"national shame" and called for clarity to distinguish between personal and commercial items.

Another senior lawmaker, Nelson Koech, said the measures came at a time when Kenya was still trying to boost the tourism sector, a key generator of foreign currency earnings that was hit hard by the "This is not the time to be threatening those coming to Kenya," he was quoted by local media as saying.

The number of tourist arrivals last year rose to 1.54 million although remained below pre-pandemic levels, according to tourism ministry figures. Kenya Tourism Board chair Francis Gichaba voiced hope Wednesday that the figure could top two million this financial year, surpassing the 2019 figure of 1.9 million.

The board also said in a statement that by June 2028 it was aiming for 5.5 million international tourist arrivals and for the sector to contribute one trillion shillings ($6.6 billion) a year.The government said in May last year that tourism earnings made up almost 10 percent of Kenya's gross domestic product before Covid-19 devastated international travel.

